Image copyright Friends of Swanage Bandstand Image caption The iron bandstand has been taken away for special restoration work

A rare 1920s bandstand on the Dorset coast has been dismantled as part of a restoration project.

The roof of Swanage's 96-year-old sunken bandstand was removed following storm damage in 2012.

More than £125,000 has been raised towards the cost of its repair over the past two years.

It has been taken to Wigan to be restored by specialist ironwork experts, while the stonework base will also be cleaned and repaired.

The venue is a rare example of a coastal bandstand sunk below ground.

In 2017 the town council set an ultimatum that the site would be filled in unless a realistic solution was found.

Image copyright Swanage Band Image caption Swanage Town Band has continued to play at the bandstand, despite its lack of roof

An appeal was started by Alan Broughton after he claimed residents were "incensed" at the bandstand's condition.

He said the project was "going well" after workers from Wigan restoration company Lost Art removed the structure.

"I never had any doubts from day one that we'd get it back - that's Swanage for you," Mr Broughton said.

It is hoped the bandstand will be back and rebuilt by August when a special concert will mark its reopening.

Mr Broughton said the fundraising campaign would continue to help pay for improved seating on the site.