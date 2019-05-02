Dorset

Cars vandalised at Dorset dealer forecourt

  • 2 May 2019
Damaged cars Image copyright Mark Chalk
Image caption The owner of the garage said a man was seen on CCTV at the used car lot

More than 30 cars have had their windows and wing mirrors smashed and bodywork damaged at a dealers.

A total of 32 cars on the forecourt of Babylon Motor Centre, on the Dorset-Somerset border near Yeovil, were vandalised in the early hours.

Owner Mark Chalk believes damage could cost in the region of £25,000, although repairs will be covered by insurance.

He said the bill for replacement windscreens and windows alone was estimated at £15,000 to £18,000.

Mr Chalk, who opened the used car business in December, said police officers were examining CCTV footage which showed a man at the forecourt in the early hours.

Clearing up glass

He said neighbouring businesses were also offering their CCTV to help the investigation.

"There's about £15,000 to £18,000-worth of glass damage but they've also gone for bonnets and things that are very hard to repair," said Mr Chalk.

"It looks like they have been hit by a hammer," he said, adding that only six cars on the forecourt were not vandalised.

"There's probably about £5,000-worth of body damage, plus the cost of clearing up all this glass."

Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses.

