Cars vandalised at Dorset dealer forecourt
More than 30 cars have had their windows and wing mirrors smashed and bodywork damaged at a dealers.
A total of 32 cars on the forecourt of Babylon Motor Centre, on the Dorset-Somerset border near Yeovil, were vandalised in the early hours.
Owner Mark Chalk believes damage could cost in the region of £25,000, although repairs will be covered by insurance.
He said the bill for replacement windscreens and windows alone was estimated at £15,000 to £18,000.
Mr Chalk, who opened the used car business in December, said police officers were examining CCTV footage which showed a man at the forecourt in the early hours.
Clearing up glass
He said neighbouring businesses were also offering their CCTV to help the investigation.
"There's about £15,000 to £18,000-worth of glass damage but they've also gone for bonnets and things that are very hard to repair," said Mr Chalk.
"It looks like they have been hit by a hammer," he said, adding that only six cars on the forecourt were not vandalised.
"There's probably about £5,000-worth of body damage, plus the cost of clearing up all this glass."
Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses.