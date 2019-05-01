Image caption Jaiden's father James has called for stiffer sentences for careless and dangerous driving offences

The family of a toddler knocked down and killed on a pedestrian crossing has branded the jail sentence given to a lorry driver a "total disgrace"

Jaiden Mangan, aged three, died when Dean Phoenix drove through a red light in Wareham, Dorset in March, 2018.

Phoenix was jailed for a year after admitting causing death by careless driving. He was on licence from prison after murdering his wife.

Jaiden's father James has called for stiffer sentences for driving offences.

The youngster was on a balance bike as he, his mother Yasmin Dougan and sister crossed North Street on 29 March.

He was hit when Phoenix moved his Sainsbury's lorry forward through a red light as he tried to manoeuvre around an illegally parked car next to the crossing.

Following a trial, Phoenix was cleared of the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Jaiden Mangan died on the eve of what would have been his fourth birthday

Mr Mangan is supporting an online petition calling for tougher sentences in such cases.

"I think it was a total disgrace. My son's life was not worth 12 months in prison. My son is where he is for the rest of our lives. He was worth so much more.

"I know he [Phoenix] didn't do it intentionally, but what he did was dangerous.

"I'm still very angry and I always will be. Hopefully I just want to make some changes out of it for the future."

Dean Phoenix was "frustrated" when he found his lorry was blocked by a parked car, the court heard

Phoenix was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Causing death by dangerous driving currently carries a 14 year maximum jail sentence and the careless driving equivalent has a maximum of five years.

The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.