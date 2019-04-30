Image copyright Google Image caption A stretch of the A31 was closed for several hours for police investigation work.

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a van and a lorry.

The 40-year-old man from Poole was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle when it crashed with the two vehicles on the A31 near Sturminster Marshall, Dorset shortly before 09:00 BST.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No-one else was hurt.

A stretch of the A31 was closed for a time for investigation work. Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.