Image copyright Lee Dolbear Image caption Jaiden Mangan was hit by the lorry in North Street, Wareham

A lorry driver was "frustrated" and "concentrating too much on traffic" when he fatally injured a toddler on a pedestrian crossing, a court has heard.

Dean Phoenix, 44, was making a delivery for Sainsbury's when he hit three-year-old Jaiden Mangan in Wareham, Dorset, in March 2018.

The driver wept as he told Bournemouth Crown Court he "made a mistake" by not checking the crossing lights.

He denies causing death by dangerous driving.

Image copyright Yasmin Dougan Image caption Jaiden was crossing the road with his mother

Mr Phoenix has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

He told the jury: "I just went to work that morning - I didn't go to hurt him."

The court heard Jaiden, who would have turned four the following day, was riding a balance bike and accompanied by his mother when he was struck.

'Quick check'

Mr Phoenix said he had been trying to manoeuvre around a car parked illegally on zig-zag lines.

He said he pulled forward to allow a bus to pass around the back of his lorry and assumed the lights were still green.

"I gave a quick check," he said. "I didn't see no-one."

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Phoenix said he "made a mistake" by not checking the crossing lights

The court heard his view of the traffic lights was obscured but Mr Phoenix admitted he could have seen them if he had moved in his cab.

"I was just observing what was in front of me," he said. "I could have [checked]. That's why I pleaded guilty to death by careless [driving] - it was a mistake."

Mr Phoenix, of Cibbons Road, Chineham, near Basingstoke, said he would not have moved the lorry on to the pedestrian crossing if he thought there was a chance the lights were red.

"All my concentration was to free up the traffic," he said. "I was frustrated, I just wanted to get on."

The trial continues.