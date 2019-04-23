Image copyright Google Image caption The boy collapsed outside the Tesco Extra in Fleetsbridge before a man raised the alarm with staff

A 16-year-old boy has died after collapsing outside a supermarket in Dorset.

The local boy was found by a man at 13:15 BST on Monday outside the Tesco Extra in Fleetsbridge, Poole.

He was taken to Poole Hospital by paramedics but died shortly after. His family has been informed.

Dorset Police want to speak to the man who found him and raised the alarm, but said the boy's death was not being treated as suspicious.

Det Insp Steve May said: "As part of these inquiries we are keen to speak to a man who saw the boy collapse and raised the alarm with a member of staff.

"It is believed this man had been waiting in his car outside Tesco for someone else while they shopped inside when he responded to the incident.

"Unfortunately we did not get to speak to him and I am today directly appealing to him to please contact Dorset Police."