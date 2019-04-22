Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash near Blandford Forum
- 22 April 2019
A 22-year-old man has died in a crash involving his motorcycle and a car near Blandford Forum.
It happened at 20:27 GMT on Sunday on the A357 at Durweston, Dorset Police said.
A man, who is from Sturminster Newton, who was riding the grey Kawasaki motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of an orange Suzuki Swift, a local woman in her 40s, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
The road remains closed between Durweston Bridge and Shillingstone.