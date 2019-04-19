Image copyright BCP Council Image caption The path is known locally as the "ziz-zag" and connects Highcliffe Castle with the beach

A popular cliff path in Dorset which was shut two years ago over fears of an imminent collapse has reopened.

The "zig-zag", which connects Highcliffe Castle with the beach, was closed in March 2017 when engineers concluded it had become too dangerous.

The alternative route is via 117 steep steps, and more than 3,000 people signed a petition against an initial decision not to rebuild the pathway.

Christchurch Borough Council later allocated £884,500 for the project.