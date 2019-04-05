Homeless soup kitchen church wrecked in 'arson attack'
5 April 2019
A church which provides food for the homeless has been wrecked in a suspected arson attack.
Crews were called at about 05:00 BST to The Prayerhouse church, off Weymouth's Newstead Road, where the Soul Food soup kitchen is based.
The blaze destroyed the kitchen, where the fire started. The rest of building was badly damaged by smoke.
The fire service said the cause was believed to be suspicious. Dorset Police is investigating.