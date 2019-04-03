Dorset

Bournemouth v Newcastle pitch incursion: Five fans fined

  • 3 April 2019
Bournemouth v Newcastle Image copyright PA
Image caption Away fans spilled on to the pitch following Newcastle's late equaliser

Five football fans have been fined for going on to the pitch during a Premier League match at Bournemouth.

Supporters spilled from the away stand when Newcastle United scored a late equaliser in the 2-2 draw on 16 March.

The men pleaded guilty to the charge at Poole Magistrates' Court and received fines ranging from £80 to £135.

Four of the men remain under investigation for allegedly assaulting a female steward who suffered a nose injury, police said.

Image copyright PA
Image caption Police are investigating whether a female steward was assaulted

Fines imposed

Mitchell Donley, 24, of Andover, Hampshire - £135

Ricky Farish, 29, of Spittal, Northumberland - £100

Steve Gordon, 40, of Birkshaw Walk, Newcastle - £80

Christopher Lewin, 31, of Alnwick, Northumberland - £85

Louis Ross, 18, of Whitley Bay, North Tyneside - £100

The men were each ordered to pay £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

Farish, Gordon, Lewin and Ross remain under investigation for assault.

Newcastle United declined to say whether the club had taken action against any of the five men.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites