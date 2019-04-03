Image copyright Robin Drayton Image caption Swanage Pier Trust said the structure was now "looking great" after two years of work

A £2.2m project to conserve a 120-year-old pier on Dorset's Jurassic Coast has been completed.

The National Lottery-funded restoration of Swanage Pier saw dozens of aging wooden blocks replaced and new exhibition and cafe facilities added.

The Swanage Pier Trust said the structure was now "looking great" after two years of work.

It was named Pier of the Year in 2012 but was left close to partial collapse following storms the following year.

According to the trust, the Victorian pier - which is one of only 14 remaining timber piers in the country - attracts about 125,000 people each year.

Image copyright Swanage Pier Trust Image caption The pier replaced the town's previous pier in the late 19th Century, the remains of which can still be seen

The pier first landed paddle steamer passengers in 1896 and it was a popular attraction until it went in to decline in the 1960s.

The Swanage Pier Trust acquired control in 1994, with the aim of restoring the pier and keeping it open to residents and visitors.

Manager Ben Adeney said: "We have restored the pier like-for-like - we didn't want to change it as it's fabulous the way it is."

As part of the scheme, 42 aging wooden piles - supporting blocks - were replaced.

The trust has also acquired Marine Villas, which predates the main pier structure by 70 years, and turned the building into a new visitor centre and restaurant.