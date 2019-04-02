Image copyright Google Image caption It is thought the fire was caused by fabric overheating in a tumble dryer

A family had to be rescued from their flat after a blaze broke out in a dry cleaning shop below.

Crews were called to the fire at The Ironing Shop in Tuckton Road, Bournemouth, at about 00:40 BST.

Firefighters forced their way into the flat and led the two adults and two children to safety down an external fire escape.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said the store had been completely destroyed.

It is thought the fire was caused by fabric overheating in a tumble dryer, a spokeswoman for the fire service said.