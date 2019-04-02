Image copyright Google Image caption Ram's Hill was closed after the crash

A driver has died in a crash involving a car and a van in north Dorset.

It happened in Ram's Hill near Sturminster Newton shortly before 09:00 BST on Monday.

The 23-year-old driver of the Nissan car died at the scene. The driver of the Peugeot Boxer van suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident. Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses.