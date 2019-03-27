Bridport crash: Man accused over pick-up truck driver death
- 27 March 2019
A man has been accused of causing the death by dangerous driving of a pick-up truck driver in Dorset.
Gary Craven, 31, from Bridport, is also accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on the A35 Sea Road South in the town on 13 November 2017.
Steve Spear, 64, was killed when his Mitsubishi L200 truck was involved in a collision with a Mercedes convertible. Three men in the car were badly hurt.
Mr Craven is due to appear before Weymouth magistrates on 1 April.