Image copyright PA Image caption The Portman Hunt is based in north Dorset

The National Trust has banned a hunt from one of its estates after claims a fox was chased and killed.

The charity said trail hunt licences for the Portman Hunt at Kingston Lacy, near Wimborne, Dorest, have been cancelled for the remainder of the hunting season.

It comes after police decided to take no action against the hunt following accusations it killed a fox in January.

The hunt has been asked for comment. It has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Portman Hunt had previously been granted licences to use the grounds of the Kingston Lacy Estate

The National Trust said it had been carrying out random spot-checks for the trail hunts it had issued with licences.

"If any of the terms of our licence agreements are proven to have been breached during these checks, we'll take strong, immediate action with the relevant hunt," it said in a statement

A spokesman added: "We have taken the decision to cancel all remaining trail hunt licence dates for the Portman for the remainder of the season.

"We will not go into detail over specific allegations against hunts and are not in a position to comment further."

Two trail hunts had been scheduled at Kingston Lacy on 20 and 26 March.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The master of the Portman Hunt was cleared of illegally fox hunting after this video, filmed in March 2017, was shown in court

The League Against Cruel Sports said the decision followed a "string of incidents" involving foxes being chased.

"The Kingston Lacy estate has done the right thing and we hope that other National Trust properties will follow suit," it added.

A video appearing to show hounds running after a fox in Shapwick led to a court case last year in which the master of the Portman Hunt was found not guilty of illegal fox hunting.

The judge said the court was "not satisfied" the video showed hunting.

Police said there was insufficient evidence to take further action against the hunt after a claim that a fox was chased and killed on 2 January near Sturminster Newton,

The hunt has previously said it operates within the Hunting Act 2004 and was "regularly subjected to spurious allegations of illegal hunting".