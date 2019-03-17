Bournemouth v Newcastle pitch incursion: Seven fans arrested
- 17 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Seven supporters have been arrested in the wake of celebrations following Newcastle United's late goal at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium.
Dorset Police said a 14-year-old boy and six men were arrested on suspicion of entering the playing area.
Away fans spilled onto the pitch when Newcastle equalised in the 94th minute of Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw.
A female steward suffered a nose injury and officers are trying to determine whether or not she has been assaulted.