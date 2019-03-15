Image copyright Google Image caption A number of items were taken in the robbery at Franses jewellers

A jewellers shop in Bournemouth has been targeted by thieves, one of them wielding a samurai sword.

Franses Jewellers in Westover Road was raided by a group of men on two mopeds and a motorbike shortly after 12:00 GMT on Thursday.

A number of items were taken in the robbery.

Dorset Police said the sword and three vehicles were recovered following a "fast-moving" search involving the force helicopter.

Trains in and out of Bournemouth were stopped for a time as it was thought the offenders were near the station.

Three vehicles believed to be involved were found - one at the scene, one in Florence Road and another in Coach House Place.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw the men making off or have any mobile or dashcam footage to come forward.

The same shop was targeted in an armed raid in January 2017.