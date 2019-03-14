Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mark Coombs' family said he was a "true example of a brave, young-hearted man"

A man is due in court charged with causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving.

Mark Coombs, 51, from Weymouth, died after colliding with a Land Rover in Crossways, Dorset, on 31 July 2018.

The driver of the Land Rover, a man aged in his 40s, was uninjured, police previously said.

Neil Simon Phillips, 40, from Coventry, has been issued with a postal requisition to appear before Weymouth magistrates on 25 March.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Warmwell Road in Crossways

Police were called to the crash in Warmwell Road, near the Hybris Business Park, on the afternoon of 31 July.

Mr Coombs later died at Southampton General Hospital.

His family described him as "an amazing dad, husband, relative and friend" in a previous statement.

"His life was a thrill ride and he always celebrated life and was a true example of a brave, young-hearted man," relatives said.