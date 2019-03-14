Image copyright Steve Parsons/PA Image caption The oil rig is 6km (3.7 miles) off Studland

An oil rig carrying out test drilling off the Dorset coast has completed its operation.

Energy firm Corallian began drilling the controversial test well in Poole Bay last month.

It said the well had been plugged and it was waiting for a "weather window" to transport the temporary platform back to the North Sea.

The company said the operations had been "completed safely in an environmentally sensitive area".

Last month, Corallian announced it had missed its drilling target but hit another known area of oil and gas reserves.

It was granted an extension to its licence to continue drilling laterally towards its original target, known as the Colter Prospect.

But it said initial evaluation of the drilling data indicated the Colter Prospect was smaller than previously thought.

If oil can be economically produced, Corallian proposes extracting it by drilling horizontally from the shore. However, such a scheme would require a separate licence.

It is expected the platform will leave the bay at the weekend.