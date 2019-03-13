Image copyright West Bay Coastguard Rescue Team Image caption An estimated 1,000 tonnes of rock and debris has cut off the beach between West Bay and Freshwater

A section of beach that featured in the ITV crime drama Broadchurch has been shut after a large cliff fall.

About 1,000 tonnes of rock and debris fell at East Beach in West Bay, Dorset, at about 17:30 GMT on Tuesday, the coastguard said.

Following searches by coastguard teams, fire crews and rescue dogs, no-one is believed to be trapped in the rubble.

The Jurassic Coast path and beach between West Bay and Freshwater have been closed.

Engineers and a geologist are expected to inspect the area later.

A West Bay Coastguard spokesman said: "Please stay well away from the cliff fall and surrounding area as further cliff falls could happen at any time and without warning."

West Bay featured in ITV series which starred Oscar winner Olivia Coleman and David Tennant.