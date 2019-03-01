Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Ceon Broughton was found guilty of manslaughter and supplying the Class A drug 2CP

A man who gave his girlfriend drugs at a festival and filmed her as she died has been jailed for her manslaughter.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, was found dead in woodland near the Bestival site in Dorset after taking the drug 2CP.

Ceon Broughton was found guilty of manslaughter and supplying the Class A drug by unanimous verdict on Thursday.

He has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison.

In a victim impact statement read out by Mr Michie, he said: "I wake up every morning to face life starting again without Louella, our daughter, our sister, our friend, our family now broken.

"And for what? It makes no sense our beautiful Louella should still be with us on any measure of humanity."

He added: "No more yoga with my daughter, no more running around the outside of the Arsenal stadium with my daughter.

"Her life cruelly cut short. Our lives forever diminished. She was wise beyond her years and trusting, too trusting it seems."

Carol Fletcher Michie Louella's mother said: "On the outside we all look much the same as we did before, but inside our hearts and souls have been ripped out, trampled on and stuffed back in.

"Like losing a limb, waking up every day to face this new reality, having to learn to live, with this for the rest of our lives.

She added: "There are no winners. We don't think Ceon is evil. He was stupid, massively selfish and he lied. My hope is that he has learned that truth is all we have ever really got."

Image copyright Zoe Barling/PA Wire Image caption Louella Fletcher-Michie died after a "significant period of suffering", jurors heard

Ms Fletcher-Miche's sister Daisy said in court: "Our lives have been torn apart by the actions of someone who was supposed to have loved Louella, the most loved person I know."

Broughton, 30, of Island Centre Way, Enfield, London, did little to help his yoga teacher girlfriend for six hours as he feared breaching a suspended jail term, his trial at Winchester Crown Court heard.

The jury was told the couple liked to film each other when they were taking drugs.

Broughton - a rapper known as CeonRPG who has worked with artists including Skepta - videoed Ms Fletcher-Michie, 24, as she became "disturbed, agitated, and then seriously ill".

He also branded her a "drama queen" as she lay dying on 11 September 2017.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Ms Fletcher-Michie was found dead by a security steward 400m from the festival's hospital tent

Jurors heard Broughton failed to act because he had been handed a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for one year, a month before.

He had already pleaded guilty to supplying 2CP to Ms Fletcher-Michie and her friend at Glastonbury Festival in 2017.

The trial heard the pair had gone into woodland to take drugs on the eve of Ms Fletcher-Michie's 25th birthday but Broughton had "bumped up" his girlfriend's dose.

She was found dead by a security steward 400m from the festival's hospital tent.

The jury was told he had contacted friends and Ms Fletcher-Michie's family, sending them maps showing his location.

Broughton was jailed for seven years for manslaughter, 18 months for supplying drugs to Ms Fletcher-Michie at Bestival - to run concurrently.

In addition he was given 13 months for two counts of supplying drugs at Glastonbury - to run consecutively, and a five-month consecutive sentence for breaking his suspended jail term.