Image copyright @DWFireRescue Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Image caption The fire service said crews worked in "demanding conditions" to stop the fire spreading to a neighbouring house

More than 100 firefighters spent seven hours tackling a fire in the roof of a thatched house in a Dorset village.

Eighteen fire engines were called to Church Street in Cranborne, after the fire broke out shortly after 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Crews put out the fire, which destroyed most of the roof, at about 01:00.

The main road through the village was closed overnight but has since re-opened.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the occupants of the house escaped unhurt.

The service said an investigation is due to carried out to find out how the fire started.