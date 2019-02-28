Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Louella Fletcher-Michie was filmed playing with fairy lights in a tent at the festival

A man who gave his girlfriend drugs at a festival and filmed her as she died has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, 24, was found dead in woodland near the Bestival site in Dorset in 2017.

Ceon Broughton did little to help his girlfriend - the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie - for six hours as he feared breaching a suspended jail term.

He filmed Ms Fletcher-Michie and branded her a "drama queen" as she lay dying, Winchester Crown Court heard.

Broughton, 30, was also found guilty of supplying the Class A drug 2CP, which Ms Fletcher-Michie took.

Both verdicts were unanimous and he is due to be sentenced on Friday morning.

Image copyright Zoe Barling/PA Wire Image caption Louella Fletcher-Michie died after a "significant period of suffering", Winchester Crown Court heard

The trial heard the pair had gone into woodland to take drugs on the eve of Ms Fletcher-Michie's 25th birthday.

The jury were shown footage of the couple at the festival prior to Ms Fletcher-Michie becoming ill.

She was found dead by a security steward 400m from the festival's hospital tent on 11 September 2017.

The court heard the couple liked to film each other when they were taking drugs and jurors were shown footage from the day in which Broughton could be seen playing with a fidget spinner.

Broughton filmed his girlfriend as she became "disturbed, agitated, and then seriously ill" and continued recording after her apparent death.