Image caption Powered watercraft were filmed near people in the water alongside Bournemouth Pier

The chairman of a surf club says someone could be killed unless powered watercraft are banned from being used near the shore.

It comes after riders were filmed circling surfers and paddle boarders on Sunday near Bournemouth pier.

Gary Elford, chairman of Wessex Surf Club, described the incident as like a "gang fight".

Bournemouth Borough Council said it was working with the Dorset Police Marine unit to stop it happening again.

Mr Elford said the scene near the pier the incident was the most dangerous he had witnessed.

He said: "There was about 11 or 12 jet skiers out by the pier - with two to four of them you can't describe it as anything but malice.

"At one stage I would say they were no more that 10ft away from the surfers.

"They race along the shoreline, if someone is swimming it would kill them. There have been too many incidents now for it to be ignored."

The surf club is calling for a specific area for powered watercraft to be established.

Local bylaws state personal watercraft must not "endanger other beach users" if they are within 200m of the low water mark, but the regulations only apply between April and October.

A council spokesman said: "We were made aware of the concerns over the weekend.

"The seafront rangers team are currently investigating the issue and will be liaising with the Dorset Police Marine section to understand what can be put in place to prevent this happening again.''