Image copyright Zoe Barling/PA Wire Image caption Louella Fletcher-Michie was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the Bestival site

A festivalgoer who died after taking drugs had a "very good chance" of surviving if she had received early medical care, a court heard.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, 24, the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, was found dead in woodland near the Bestival site in Dorset in 2017.

An expert told Winchester Crown Court he was "confident" she would have lived if she had had early medical help.

Ceon Broughton, 29, denies manslaughter and supplying the Class A drug 2CP.

The trial heard Ms Fletcher-Michie had become "exhausted" by the effects of the drug 2CP.

Image copyright Steve Parsons/PA Image caption The jury has heard Mr Broughton has admitted supplying 2CP to Ms Fletcher-Michie and her friend at Glastonbury in 2017

Winchester Crown Court previously heard Ms Fletcher-Michie was found dead by a security steward in the woodland, 400m from the festival's hospital tent, at about 01:00 BST on 11 September 2017.

A post-mortem examination found "2CP toxicity" and traces of ketamine and MDMA.

Cardiac expert Prof Charles Deakin told the trial he was "very confident" she would have survived if she had been given early medical treatment.

"As long as she's actually breathing when medical services arrive, the chances of her surviving are very high," he said.

Prof Deakin said there were "no previously documented deaths from 2-CP", but a US newspaper article suggested two out of seven people went into cardiac arrest after taking it at a festival.

Previously in the trial, the prosecution told the court Ms Fletcher-Mitchie's boyfriend Mr Broughton did little to help her for six hours, because he was already on a suspended sentence and feared a possible prison term.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John Michie and wife Carol Fletcher-Michie, seen here leaving court, drove to the Bestival site to try and help their daughter

Cross-examining, Mr Broughton's lawyer Stephen Kamlish QC claimed Prof Deakin had changed his witness statement following an initial draft and discussions with a police officer.

Mr Kamlish said Prof Deakin's first report claimed it was "not possible to say beyond reasonable doubt that early medical intervention would have been able to save Louella's life".

In response, Prof Deakin told the court he had asked to "clarify and expand" on his evidence in his second report, which had not changed its meaning.

He added: "I have never claimed that survival was a foregone conclusion."

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Ceon Broughton could be seen laughing and smiling during the 50-minute video previously shown to the jury

The trial has previously heard Mr Broughton pleaded guilty to supplying 2CP to Ms Fletcher-Michie and her friend at Glastonbury Festival in 2017.

The hearing continues.