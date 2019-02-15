Image caption Police shut Hayes Lane which leads to Hayes Close

A man has been charged after "unknown chemical substances" were found, leading to homes being evacuated.

A petrol station was shut and a bomb disposal team called in after suspicious items were found at a house in Wimborne, Dorset, on Tuesday.

Kevin Yates, 59, has been charged with possession of an explosive substance and possessing a regulated substance without a licence.

He is due to appear before magistrates in Poole later.

A cordon was set up on Hayes Lane at the junction of Wimborne Road on Tuesday morning. Properties in Hayes Close were also temporarily evacuated and the Shell petrol station was closed.