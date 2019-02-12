Image caption Police shut Hayes Lane which leads to Hayes Close

Homes were evacuated, a petrol station was shut and bomb disposal experts searched a house after "unknown chemical substances" were found.

Police were called to Hayes Close in Wimborne at 03:15 GMT over fears for the welfare of a man.

The house was found to contain "suspicious items", police said.

A 59-year-old man, who was originally taken to hospital for a welfare assessment, has been arrested under the Explosive Substances Act.

Dorset Police cordoned off an area around the road and said searches were expected to take some time.

Image caption A Shell petrol station was closed as part of the inquiry

The Shell petrol station on Wimborne Road West was shut by police as a precaution, while Hayes Lane was also closed.

Nick Wellstead, who has lived in Hayes Lane for 10 years, said: "I came out this morning and all of a sudden the road was completely blocked. There were police everywhere, undercover police.

"I jokingly said 'oh my God there's a bomb squad here' but then I thought I probably shouldn't joke about things like that.

"People can't get out to work, no-one can move from that road."

Dorset County Council confirmed on Tuesday evening that the cordon had been lifted and residents allowed to return to their homes.