Image copyright Zoe Barling/PA Wire Image caption Louella Fletcher-Michie was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the Bestival site

A man accused of killing his girlfriend tried to get help as she lay dying after taking drugs at a music festival, a court has heard.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, 24, the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, was found dead in woodland near the Bestival site in Dorset in 2017.

Boyfriend Ceon Broughton, 29, tried to call and text a friend to raise the alarm, Winchester Crown Court heard.

He denies manslaughter and supplying the class A drug 2CP.

Previously the court was told the defendant did little to help Ms Fletcher-Michie for six hours, because he was already on a suspended sentence and feared a possible prison term.

Image copyright Steve Parsons/PA Image caption The jury has heard Mr Broughton has admitted supplying 2CP to Ms Fletcher-Michie and her friend at Glastonbury in 2017

Stephen Kamlish QC, defending, said Mr Broughton had texted his friend Ezra Campbell, saying: "I can't get bagged."

Mr Kamlish said the defendant texted "send meds" and sent an audio recording of Ms Fletcher-Michie having a "bad trip".

Giving evidence, Mr Campbell said: "I was confused because one minute it sounded like it might be OK... [but] when I heard that, it sounded bad.

"At first he said to me it was cool, like... he felt he could kind of like deal with the situation."

Mr Campbell said medical staff were eventually sent to the wrong location on the festival site, because of confusion over place names.

In later evidence, he said Ms Fletcher-Michie had "managed to get her drugs back" after they were confiscated by security guards on her arrival at the festival site.

"What, by sweet-talking somebody?" Mr Kamlish asked.

"Yeah, they took them from her but she got them back," Mr Campbell replied.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption John Michie and wife Carol Fletcher-Michie, seen here leaving court, drove to the Bestival site to try and help their daughter

Previously the court was told Ms Fletcher-Michie's parents drove 130 miles (209km) from London to the festival at Lulworth Castle to find their daughter after hearing her screeching "like a wild animal" on the phone.

Earlier, the jury in the case was reduced to 11 after the judge discharged a woman "for personal reasons".

The trial has previously heard Mr Broughton has pleaded guilty to supplying 2CP to Ms Fletcher-Michie and her friend at Glastonbury Festival in 2017.

The trial continues.