The tree came down in strong winds on Ringwood Road in Poole

Passengers and a bus driver had a lucky escape when a tree fell on to a double decker bus in strong winds in Poole.

Dorset Police said the tree crashed through the front of the upper deck of the vehicle while it travelled along Ringwood Road shortly before 12:00 GMT.

Morebus said five passengers and the driver were on board at the time but no-one was injured.

Ringwood Road was closed to traffic while the bus was recovered and the tree removed.

Storm Erik brought strong winds to parts of the country on Friday and more rain and unsettled weather is expected through the weekend.