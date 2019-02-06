Image copyright Zoe Barling/PA Wire Image caption Louella Fletcher-Michie was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the Bestival site

A woman who died hours after taking drugs at a music festival urged her boyfriend to post a video on YouTube while she was high, a court heard.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, 24, was found dead in woods on the Bestival site in Dorset in September 2017.

Boyfriend Ceon Broughton, 29, denies manslaughter and supplying drugs.

In his phone footage, Ms Fletcher-Michie - the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie - said she was having the "best trip I've ever had".

Winchester Crown Court previously heard she had taken the Class A drug 2CP at the event held in the grounds of Lulworth Castle.

Image copyright Steve Parsons/PA Image caption Ceon Broughton, 29, denies manslaughter and supplying Class A drugs

In the 50-minute video, shown to jurors, she shouted: "This is mad. I'm so happy, the best day of my life. I've taken acid before. This ain't acid. I was not expecting this.

"Mum, I love you. Dad, I love you... I see through everything."

In the video, Ms Fletcher-Michie was seen having a non-stop rant and repeatedly waved her arms and slapped herself.

She also urged Mr Broughton to "make sure this goes on YouTube" and shouted at him to "film me", "call my mum" and "call my brother, call my sister".

At times he appeared to smile as he turned the camera on himself and told her "it's between me and you".

He also told her to "put your phone away" and asked her to turn on airplane mode, which disables calls and messaging, as she talks about contacting her mum.

The court has previously heard Ms Fletcher-Michie's family rushed down to the festival site in Dorset from London after contacting Mr Broughton.

Image caption Jurors were asked if they watched Holby City, which stars Ms Fletcher-Michie's father John Michie

In later recordings on Mr Broughton's phone, Ms Fletcher-Michie made incoherent high-pitched noises and grunts.

A male voice told her: "Stop eating these thorns. You're just going to cut your beautiful skin."

Recordings made after 21:00 BST on 10 September contained loud screams and images of blood-covered hands.

The jury was shown an image from the phone of a person, thought to be Ms Fletcher-Michie, lying on the ground with her eyes closed at 23:24.

She was found dead by security guards at 01:15 on what would have been her 25th birthday, the court previously heard.

Prosecutors have claimed Mr Broughton failed to seek help because he feared breaching a suspended jail sentence.

The trial continues.