Arrest after men stabbed in fight near Dorchester petrol station
- 6 February 2019
A man has been arrested after two men were stabbed in a fight near a petrol station in Dorset.
Officers were called to a disturbance involving a group of men and a woman near the Shell garage in London Road, Dorchester, on 30 January.
Police said a man in his 30s needed surgery on an injury to his arm and a second man, also in his 30s, sustained superficial cuts to his arm.
A 22-year-old Weymouth man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
He has since been released while inquiries continue.