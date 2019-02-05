Image copyright Facebook Image caption The Dorset Council name is already being used on the social network by an authority in Tasmania

The new Dorset Council has had its choice of Facebook name turned down.

The social network has objected to the shadow authority using the name because Dorset Council is already in use by an authority in Tasmania.

Councillors were told Dorset Council UK would also not be accepted, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Dorset's nine authorities are due to become two unitary councils in April and the issue was revealed on Monday at a meeting for the new authority.

Dorset County Council's Jennifer Lowis said the situation was "not ideal".

She said trying to talk to a human being from Facebook had so far proved impossible, but added she was confident the situation would reach a successful conclusion eventually.

Dorset County, East Dorset, North Dorset, Purbeck, Weymouth & Portland and West Dorset councils are due to form Dorset Council.

Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch councils are set to merge to become BCP.