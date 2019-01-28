Image copyright Ian Capper Image caption Sandbanks Ferry operates between Poole and Studland and saves users a 25-mile car journey

A car ferry which has only operated for two days since October has resumed services.

The Sandbanks Ferry across the mouth of Poole Harbour in Dorset was forced to halt crossings following mechanical problems.

The chain ferry, which normally runs every 20 minutes, resumed a reduced half hourly service from 10:00 GMT.

The ferry operator said it had been signed off as "safe to resume service" by the Marine and Coastguard Agency.

It was initially taken out of service for annual maintenance on 29 October.

The ferry resumed services on 20 December but developed a "serious hydraulic issue" the following day.

The operator said the issue had been fixed but added that further repairs would be needed after "issues were discovered, that were unrelated to the leak".

"At some point we will need to suspend service again whilst the replacement parts are fitted," it added.

The ferry, called Bramble Bush Bay, takes four minutes to make the crossing from Sandbanks to Shell Bay.

The service avoids a 25-mile (40km) detour between Swanage and Bournemouth.