Image copyright Wyke Coastguard CRT Image caption The teenager was found down a steep bank near Pirates Cove

A teenager had to be rescued after becoming trapped in thick mud while on a dog walk on Dorset's Jurassic Coast.

The 15-year-old was with her father on Sunday off the South West Coast Path near Fleet Lagoon when she sunk into mud, trapping her legs.

She was freed by firefighters using specialist equipment at 16:20 GMT.

Emergency crews including South Western Ambulance Service teams formed a chain to pass her up a steep bank on a stretcher to safety.

She was treated at the scene, and her injuries are not thought to be serious.

Anthony Goss of Wyke Regis Coastguard Rescue Team said: "She was frightened, she was cold - both her legs were trapped.

"There are often occasions where we do say to people they shouldn't have been there, and whatever they did was dangerous, but actually on this occasion I just think [she was] very unlucky."