Image copyright PA Image caption The cameras will initially be used to enforce the temporary 40 mph speed restriction

Permanent average speed cameras are being installed on the A338 Spur Road in Bournemouth next week.

The six cameras, three on the southbound carriageway and three on the northbound carriageway, will be managed by Dorset Police.

The installation starts on Monday, with overnight lane closures on Wednesday and Thursday while it is completed.

The cameras will be tested over two to three weeks before they become operational.

Image caption Motorists have described the current roadworks on the A338 Spur Road as "chaotic", "shambolic" and "unreasonable"

Lane closures and speed restrictions are currently in place on the A338, and they have been causing queues and delays since roadworks started in September.

The cameras will be used to enforce the temporary 40 mph speed restriction, but will remain in place after the works are completed in June and will then be reset.

Fines collected through fixed penalties go to a central government fund.