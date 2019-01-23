Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Holdenhurst Road, Bournemouth

A 21-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash with a van in Bournemouth.

The man was killed when his blue Better motorcycle collided with a white Ford Transit van at about 18:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The crash happened on Holdenhurst Road at the junction with Windham Road, Dorset Police said.

The rider, from Bournemouth, died at the scene. Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

The driver of the van, a 27-year-old man from Bournemouth, was not injured.

Police said a referral would be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because the motorcycle was close to a police vehicle shortly before the crash.