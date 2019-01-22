Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Jackie Bradnick, 71, died in hospital after being hit on Poole Road, Branksome

A pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in Poole was a "shining star", her family has said.

Jackie Bradnick, 71, died in hospital after being hit on Poole Road, Branksome, late on Friday.

In a statement, her family described her as "an amazing mum, nan, great grandma, sister and friend".

Police initially investigated whether drivers involved had failed to stop, however all the vehicles have since been identified.

Ms Bradnick's family said they were "heartbroken".

"She will be remembered for being so funny, always up for a laugh, so full of energy, she loved playing around with the children and also was great at making fun," they said.

"She loved Elvis Presley, and took a trip to Graceland, always dancing around to his music."

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to come forward.