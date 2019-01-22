Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called following the "sudden death" of the man at Poole Hospital

Police are investigating the death of a patient at Poole Hospital after he had been restrained by staff.

The 54-year-old man died at the hospital in Dorset on 14 January.

Dorset Police said its officers were called at 19:19 GMT following the "sudden death" of a patient and it was investigating on behalf of the coroner.

In a statement, the hospital said it had contacted the force about the man's death and was assisting with its inquiries.

The statement said: "We can confirm that police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a patient's death at the hospital on 14 January.

"We can also confirm that the patient was restrained by our staff prior to his death.

"The hospital informed police of the incident and we continue to assist them with their inquiries.

"Our thoughts are with the patient's relatives at this difficult time.

"While the circumstances around the death are being investigated, it would not be appropriate to comment further."