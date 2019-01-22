Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption John Joe Darch has been jailed for seven years and banned from driving for five years

A motorist seen tailgating and travelling on the wrong side of a road before a head-on crash has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving.

Dr Darran Venn died when his car collided with a BMW 5 Series driven by John Joe Darch, 25, on the B3157, near Weymouth, on 17 May 2017.

Darch was convicted in November following a trial at Bournemouth Crown Court.

He has been jailed for seven years and banned from driving for five years.

The driving ban was extended by a further three years so it will only start once he is released from prison, and he will have to take an extended re-test.

Dr Darran Venn was pronounced dead at the scene

The trial was told there was heavy rain and mist at the time of the crash and Darch's car was travelling "too fast" and "completely" in the opposing carriageway.

Dr Venn, an engineering specialist, had been driving "absolutely perfectly" when he was hit and "didn't stand a chance", the prosecution said.

The court heard Darch, of Ranelagh Road, Weymouth, told police he "knew the road like the back of his hand" and was aware of its dangers.

Investigators were unable to work out the exact speed Darch had been driving but one of his tyres was worn to a "dangerous" level, the jury was told.

Darch sustained a fractured skull, deflated lung and fractures to his arms and legs in the crash, Dorset Police said.

Insp Joe Pardey, of the traffic unit, said: "John Joe Darch's dangerous and reckless driving cost the life of an innocent man and my thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

He added: "If he had driven safely and sensibly a family would still be with a husband, father, son and brother."