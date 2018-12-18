Image copyright James Gourley/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Harry Redknapp became the ITV reality show's oldest winner at 71

Harry Redknapp will donate jam roly poly puddings sent to him since his I'm a Celebrity....Get Me Out Of Here! win to homeless people.

The former Tottenham, Portsmouth and West Ham manager regularly raved about the sponge pudding on the show.

Redknapp said he had been sent "half a hundredweight" of the dessert since returning home and would give it to the homeless in Bournemouth.

Homelessness charity Hope for Food said his support was a "massive boost".

Image copyright Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Image caption Redknapp regularly spoke of his love for jam roly polys on the hit ITV show

Almost 11m viewers watched as Redknapp was crowned King of the Jungle on 9 December.

He became the ITV reality show's oldest ever winner at 71, beating fellow finalists Emily Atack and John Barrowman.

Redknapp started as the bookies' favourite to win the series, despite having never watched the show before.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The moment Harry Redknapp found out he had won

He revealed he lost 9kg (1.4st) in weight during his three weeks in the Australian jungle, and had struggled with the meagre rations.

During the show Redknapp was able to tuck in to a portion of the traditional sponge and jam dessert at one point.

"We've got half a hundredweight here been sent by different people. Everybody's sending me jam roly poly puddings," Redknapp said.

"Hopefully [my wife] Sandra will be able to cook some ... for the guys and girls who are homeless on the streets of Bournemouth - they'll enjoy that with some custard."

Claire Matthews of Hope for Food, which runs regular soup kitchens as well as a hamper appeal for low income families at Christmas, said Redknapp was continuing to support the group now he was back from the jungle.

"He's just Harry - the amount of help he gives us a massive boost to our work - he'll do anything to help," she said.