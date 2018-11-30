Image copyright Police handout Image caption Stela Marisabel Domador-Kuzma was found dead in a flat on 8 July

A man "addicted to dark and twisted violent pornography" who stabbed his flatmate to death and had sex with her body has been jailed.

Ryan Thornton attacked Stela Domador-Kuzma, 34, in her bed after deciding to mark his 20th birthday with "violent forced sex", a court heard.

She was stabbed 17 times during a "prolonged struggle" with her killer, Winchester Crown Court was told.

Thornton was given a life sentence with a 22 and a half-year minimum term.

The court heard Thornton, who admitted murder, watched a violent pornographic film on his computer before the attack in Richmond Gardens, Bournemouth, on 8 July.

Sentencing, judge Mrs Justice May told him: "You impulsively decided to make a present to yourself on your 20th birthday of "violent forced sex".

"The bewilderment and terror she experienced can only be imagined," she added.

Matthew Jewell QC, prosecuting, told the court Ms Domador-Kuzma had recently moved into the shared four-bedroom property, which had a communal kitchen and bathroom but locked bedrooms.

He said the defendant had spent 7 July watching the England v Sweden World Cup match in a pub and had gone on to buy lager and gin before returning to the flat, where he also smoked cannabis.

He was found at about 04:30 BST the next day in a nearby street with stab wounds to his knee and hands, which he said were the result of an attack in an alleyway.

Police attended the flat and found Ms Domador-Kuzma's room locked with no reply from inside.

They used a spare set of keys in the kitchen to enter her room where they discovered her naked body covered in blood under a duvet.

There was also a "large amount of blood" on the walls, Dorset Police said.

Officers also found a blood-stained kitchen knife on a sofa in the flat and a pornographic video depicting violent incest open on Thornton's laptop.

Thornton's computer also contained other violent and forced sexual pornography videos as well as indecent images of children.

She had died from 17 stab wounds to her neck, chest, left arm and leg, and her vest top had been cut off her with scissors, the court heard.

Describing Ms Domador-Kuzma, who was from Venezuela, Mr Jewell said she was "well-educated and well-travelled", had worked for a bank and volunteered for a disabled watersports group.

He said: "She is described as being a lovely person, fun to be around, warm and confident, always smiling and someone you could instantly get on with."

She had not been in a relationship with the defendant, and had thought of him as being "weird" as well as "untidy and dirty", Mr Jewell added.

Nigel Lickley QC, defending, described Thornton as "lonely and isolated".

"He went in planning to enact some kind of sexual fantasy, but in the real world she screamed and he reacted and panicked and stabbed and stabbed and stabbed and he killed that young lady in the most terrifying circumstances," he added.

"He undressed her and carried out one act of sexual gratification."

A statement read on behalf of the victim's mother, Olga, said: "She left footprints in the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure to meet her.

"She will always be remembered as a joyful person with a sassy smile who embraced life."

Pub chef Thornton also admitted 11 charges of possessing indecent images of children.