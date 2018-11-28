Image copyright Google Image caption The ferry terminal closed in 2015 and has been underused since, the council said

Plans to redevelop a former ferry terminal and peninsula on Dorset's Jurassic Coast have been agreed.

Weymouth and Portland's planning committee approved the outline application to demolish buildings on Weymouth peninsula to make way for hotels and restaurants.

The Jurassic Skyline tower and Pavilion Theatre buildings will not be affected under the proposals.

The authority received more than 100 objections to the scheme.

Weymouth and Portland Borough Council, which owns the site, said the peninsula had been underused since the cross-channel ferry terminal closed in 2015.

Councillors said the scheme - a mixture of leisure and commercial premises - could help pay for urgent repairs on the harbour wall, although concerns were raised about cutting the number of parking spaces from 629 to 280.

The application was approved by seven votes to four after councillors agreed to a public consultation on any detailed planning application.