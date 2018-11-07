Image copyright DWFRS Image caption High winds fanned the flames

A hundred firefighters have spent the night tackling a large heath fire in Dorset.

Crews were called to Rempstone Heath, near Swanage, shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

The blaze affected an area of 0.5 sq miles (1.3 sq km) and, at one stage, threatened to spread to nearby holiday homes.

The fire service said dry ground and high winds fed the fire although heavy rain helped efforts to put it out.

Fifteen fire engines, six Land Rovers, two water carriers and a specialist all-terrain fire truck were summoned to help.

Crews were still at the scene on Wednesday morning and members of the public have been urged to stay away.

Station manager Steve Broad, of Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "The fire is surrounded and out but crews are still on the site, damping down hot spots.

"The ground is still bone dry from the summer we've had, and the wind did not help.

"We were concerned the fire would spread towards the holiday lets but the crews managed to put the fire back in that location."