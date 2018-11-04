Image copyright Google Image caption Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed an altercation outside the Rising Sun pub in Wimborne in the early hours

A 48-year-old man has been arrested after a teenage girl was raped during a night out in Dorset.

Police said the girl, in her late teens, was raped at a property in Eastbrook Row in Wimborne on Saturday.

The victim had been out for the evening with her uncle and told him of the attack immediately after it happened.

An altercation then took place between the alleged offender and the uncle outside the nearby Rising Sun pub at about 01:30 GMT, police said.

Two security staff and two members of the public intervened. Officers investigating the rape are keen to speak to them or anyone else who witnessed the altercation.

The victim reported the attack to Dorset Police at about 02:00 and is being supported by specially-trained officers.