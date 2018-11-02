Image copyright Family/Dorset Police Image caption Christopher Gibbs was pronounced dead at the scene

A motorist who caused the death of a cyclist at night has been sentenced to a one-year community order.

Cyclist Christopher Gibbs, 30, from Poole, was thrown almost 46m (150ft) when he was stuck on the A338 Spur Road near Bournemouth on 3 October 2017.

Kevin Johnson previously pleaded guilty at Bournemouth Crown Court to causing death by careless driving.

The 58-year-old courier, of Thatcham, Berkshire, was ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Johnson was transporting a suitcase from Southampton Airport to Bournemouth when he hit Mr Gibbs on the unlit dual carriageway, the court heard.

He "stopped briefly" to examine the scene, but did not report the crash to police, despite his windscreen being "almost caved in", prosecutors said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Gibbs was struck on the unlit southbound carriageway of the A338

Johnson, of Sandleford Lodge Park, said he did not see Mr Gibbs and thought he had hit a deer.

The victim, who worked as a carer, suffered "overwhelming head injuries" and died at the scene.

Although he had illuminated lights on the front and rear of his bike at the time of the crash, he was not wearing high-visibility clothing, the court was told.

Some witnesses who saw Mr Gibbs cycling before the crash said they could see his lights from as far away as 200 yards (182m), while others said they had to "take avoidance action and swerve" to miss him, the court heard.

Mr Gibbs' mother Deborah Turner told the court his last text message to her read: "I've got to ride to work every day this week so I'm either going to die or be Superman."

She said her "life had changed forever" following his death.

Mr Gibbs' father Robert Barron said a "massive hole" had been left in the life of his family.