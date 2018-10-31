Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a house in Southcroft Road on Monday evening

A 16-year-old boy is being held on suspicion of murder after a man, 56, was found dead in a house.

Emergency services were called to the property in Southcroft Road in Gosport, in Hampshire, on Monday, shortly after 17:30 GMT.

The teenage boy was arrested the same day. Police said they were treating the death as an "isolated incident".

They said the man's next of kin were being supported by officers and formal identification was yet to take place.