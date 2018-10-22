Image copyright DWFRS Image caption The explosion caused the house to partially collapse

Two people have been rescued after a house was partially destroyed in an explosion in Dorset.

Emergency crews were called to Sterte Road, Poole, shortly after 13:45 BST.

A man was rescued from a first-floor flat and taken by air ambulance to Bristol's Southmead Hospital with serious injuries.

A woman rescued from the ground floor was treated at the scene. Dorset Police said the cause of the explosion had not yet been identified.

Nearby homes have been evacuated as a precaution and the road has been closed.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area between the A350 Holes Bay Road and Stanley Green Road.