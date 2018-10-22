Dorset

Two rescued from house explosion in Poole

  • 22 October 2018
Collapsed building in Sterte Road Image copyright DWFRS
Image caption The explosion caused the house to partially collapse

Two people have been rescued after a house was partially destroyed in an explosion in Dorset.

Emergency crews were called to Sterte Road, Poole, shortly after 13:45 BST.

A man was rescued from a first-floor flat and taken by air ambulance to Bristol's Southmead Hospital with serious injuries.

A woman rescued from the ground floor was treated at the scene. Dorset Police said the cause of the explosion had not yet been identified.

Nearby homes have been evacuated as a precaution and the road has been closed.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area between the A350 Holes Bay Road and Stanley Green Road.

Image copyright Steve Hogan
Image caption Sterte Road was closed and homes were evacuated

