Two rescued from house explosion in Poole
Two people have been rescued after a house was partially destroyed in an explosion in Dorset.
Emergency crews were called to Sterte Road, Poole, shortly after 13:45 BST.
A man was rescued from a first-floor flat and taken by air ambulance to Bristol's Southmead Hospital with serious injuries.
A woman rescued from the ground floor was treated at the scene. Dorset Police said the cause of the explosion had not yet been identified.
Nearby homes have been evacuated as a precaution and the road has been closed.
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area between the A350 Holes Bay Road and Stanley Green Road.