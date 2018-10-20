Dorset

Blandford farm murder inquiry: Man released from bail

  • 20 October 2018
Hanford Farm location
Image caption Police were called to Hanford Farm near the village of Child Okeford on 28 September

A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a murder at a farm near Blandford has been released from police bail.

Detectives were called to Hanford Farm shortly before 20:30 BST on 28 September after reports that a man was injured.

The man, Polish national Marcin Tameczka, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man from Shaftesbury, also arrested on suspicion of murder, remains on bail.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Tameczka died from blunt force trauma.

Police said all three men were known to each other.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites