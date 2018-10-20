Image caption Police were called to Hanford Farm near the village of Child Okeford on 28 September

A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a murder at a farm near Blandford has been released from police bail.

Detectives were called to Hanford Farm shortly before 20:30 BST on 28 September after reports that a man was injured.

The man, Polish national Marcin Tameczka, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man from Shaftesbury, also arrested on suspicion of murder, remains on bail.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Tameczka died from blunt force trauma.

Police said all three men were known to each other.