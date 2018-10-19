Image caption Bournemouth and Poole councils aim to have a cycle-sharing scheme run by a smartphone app

A bike share scheme for Bournemouth and Poole is being put out to tender for a second time, after the councils initially failed to find an operator.

The two councils wanted 1,000 bikes in an app-based GPS system without the need for docking stations.

Nick Phillips of Borough of Poole Council said they "remained committed" to the idea.

If a new preferred supplier is found, it is hoped to have the scheme operational by late spring 2019.

When the project was put out to tender in April, it had been hoped it would have been up and running by the summer, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Bike share schemes in cities including Oxford and Manchester have recently been hit by problems including vandalism and rising costs.

'Clear health benefits'

Nick Phillips, Poole council's accessibility team leader, said that the councils were pushing ahead with the project and the issues experienced elsewhere could be "managed".

"The easy availability of a fleet of new bikes for instant hire will have clear health benefits for our residents and will assist with tackling local traffic congestion too.

"However, we are aware that bike share is a fast moving and rapidly developing market resulting nationally in expansion in some areas and curtailment in others," he said.

The Bournemouth and Poole scheme would see bicycle pick-up points across the two towns.

The location of all bikes would be tracked by GPS so users would find the nearest available bike on a smartphone app, which would also unlock the bike for use.