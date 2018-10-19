Image caption Motorists have described the A338 Spur Road scheme as "chaotic", "shambolic" and "unreasonable"

A month-long Christmas break promised during major roadworks in Bournemouth is to be extended.

Drivers on Bournemouth's A338 Spur Road have reported long queues since work on the road started last month.

The borough council, which has been heavily criticised for its planning of the works, said it had "actively listened" to concerns raised.

It has agreed to bring forward the reopening of all lanes "slightly sooner" than 10 December.

Image copyright NPAS Image caption Two-hour delays have been reported during the roadworks

"This would be dependent on current works on the carriageway being sufficiently accelerated to slightly shorten the time that traffic management is needed," Bournemouth Borough Council said.

"Even after the traffic management is removed, work will be continuing off the highway to keep the programme on track."

Lane closures are expected to resume after 7 January.

The council has also pledged to amend signage "to better reflect the reality that the majority and most significant delays fall within the peak hours commuter period, with leisure visitors and shoppers mostly experiencing limited, if any, delays".

It said it would also shorten the coned-off section of the road during phase one of the works and start planned overnight closures on 17 and 18 November later, in order to assist those visiting Bournemouth Christmas Tree Wonderland.

It added attempts would also be made to bring those dates forward.

Image caption The work is expected to finish in June

An extra lane is being added at the road's Blackwater junction, which serves the airport.

A petition to "fix the broken roadworks plan" has been signed by more than 2,600 people, with some describing them as "chaotic", "shambolic" and "unreasonable".

Bournemouth West MP Conor Burns previously criticised Bournemouth council for a "sarcastic" comment it made on social media about the roadworks.

Motorists also branded the authority's advice to work from home to avoid tailbacks "a joke".